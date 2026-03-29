Latur Police Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Lakhs in Overnight Operation

In a major crackdown, Latur police filed 74 cases and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 4.19 lakh during a 21-hour operation targeting illicit distillation and sales.

Key Points Latur police seized illegal liquor worth Rs 4.19 lakh during a 21-hour operation.

The police action targeted illicit distillation units and the illegal sale of country-made and foreign liquor.

Raids resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor, chemicals, distillation units, and other materials.

19 history sheeters were apprehended, and eight offences were registered under the Arms Act.

A 'drunk and drive' campaign led to the registration of 24 cases.

Latur police registered 74 cases and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 4.19 lakh during a 21-hour drive that ended at 2am on Sunday, an official said.

The seized material included illicit liquor, chemicals, distillation units, drums, plastic containers, and stocks of country and foreign liquor, while large quantities of illegally brewed liquor and raw materials were destroyed on the spot, he added.

"Simultaneous raids were launched in several parts of the district, including remote and concealed areas. The action targeted illicit distillation units and illegal sale of country-made and foreign liquor," he said.

Further Law Enforcement Actions

Later, police carried out an 'all out' combing drive that resulted in 19 history sheeters getting nabbed, and eight offences being registered under Arms Act.

A special 'drunk and drive' campaign led to registration of 24 cases, the official added.

As part of the drive, nakabandi (checkpoints) were set up at 34 locations across the district, with deployment of 34 police officers and 149 personnel, he said.