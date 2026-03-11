Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested

In a major drug bust, Thane police arrested two individuals in Ambernath with a massive haul of charas worth ₹4.31 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Maharashtra.

Two individuals were arrested with a large stock of charas, valued at Rs 4.31 crore in the illicit market, in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Police seized the contraband packed in 13 packets from Harshal Patel (19) and Sirajuddin Jalauddin Ahmed (26) in the Ambernath area on March 9 and arrested them a day later under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway, police added.