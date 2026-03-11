HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested

Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 17:08 IST

March 11, 2026 17:08 IST

In a major drug bust, Thane police arrested two individuals in Ambernath with a massive haul of charas worth ₹4.31 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Maharashtra.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Thane, Maharashtra for possession of charas.
  • The seized charas is estimated to be worth ₹4.31 crore in the illicit market.
  • The arrests were made in the Ambernath area of Thane district.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the drug trafficking network.

Two individuals were arrested with a large stock of charas, valued at Rs 4.31 crore in the illicit market, in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Police seized the contraband packed in 13 packets from Harshal Patel (19) and Sirajuddin Jalauddin Ahmed (26) in the Ambernath area on March 9 and arrested them a day later under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said.

 

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

