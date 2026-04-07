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Police in Latur Destroy Illegal Vehicle Accessories Worth Lakhs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 20:06 IST

In a major crackdown on noise pollution, Latur police destroyed illegal vehicle accessories worth Rs 9.18 lakh, sending a strong message against vehicle modifications.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Latur police destroyed Rs 9.18 lakh worth of illegal vehicle accessories, including modified silencers and loud horns.
  • The crackdown targeted vehicles with illegal and high-decibel sound-emitting devices to combat noise pollution.
  • Authorities seized 149 illegal silencers, 19 sound boxes, and other accessories during extensive checks.
  • Cases were registered against vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act, leading to penal action.
  • The destruction of the seized items resulted in Rs 16,560 of scrap metal, which will be deposited into the government treasury.

Police on Tuesday destroyed illegal vehicle accessories, including modified silencers, loud horns, and sound systems, valued at Rs 9.18 lakh, using a road roller, officials said.

These items were seized during a crackdown on noise pollution and illegal fittings. Police conducted extensive checks across key roads, junctions, and sensitive zones in the city, targeting vehicles fitted with illegal and high-decibel sound-emitting devices.

 

These included popular 'Indori' (firecracker) silencers, modified mufflers, high-powered sound boxes, blaring horns, LED lights, and tape recorders commonly used by youngsters.

Details of Seized and Destroyed Items

"A total of 149 illegal silencers, 19 sound boxes, six horns, 25 LED lights, and 13 tape recorders were seized. Cases were registered against vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act, followed by strict penal action," an official said.

The seized stock was destroyed using a road roller on a cement road. Following the destruction, a scrap of Rs 16,560 was recovered and will be deposited into the government treasury.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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