Two Arrested In UP Over Surat Bank Robbery

Two individuals have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Rs 50 lakh State Bank of India robbery in Surat, Gujarat, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

IMAGE: Photograph: Sudipta Banerjee/ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspects arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Rs 50 lakh robbery at the State Bank of India branch in Surat.

The accused, Shubham Kumar Ajit Thakur and Vikas Singh Arun Kumar Singh, were apprehended in Ayodhya and Gonda.

Police are seeking transit remand to bring the accused to Surat for further interrogation regarding the bank robbery.

The State Bank of India branch in Varachha, Surat, was robbed of Rs 50 lakh by a gang of armed robbers on April 27.

Two persons were arrested from Ayodhya and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the robbery of Rs 50 lakh from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch located in Varachha area of Gujarat's Surat city, a police official said on Monday.

Accused To Be Interrogated

Arrested accused Shubham Kumar Ajit Thakur and Vikas Singh Arun Kumar Singh will be produced in a court in Gonda for obtaining transit remand, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

"Based on intensive investigation and intelligence, the Crime branch team arrested two accused from Ayodhya and Gonda areas of Uttar Pradesh. After the transit remand is granted, further efforts will be made to bring the accused to Surat for intensive interrogation," it said.

A gang of armed robbers had looted and escaped with around Rs 50 lakh from the SBI branch on April 27.