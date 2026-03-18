Delhi Police Nab Two Suspects in Shadipur Flyover Robbery Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two suspects who were on the run following a robbery near the Shadipur flyover in 2025, bringing closure to the case.

Key Points Two men, Rahul and Karandas, have been arrested in connection with a robbery near Shadipur flyover in November 2025.

The robbery involved the theft of approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash and a laptop from a victim's car.

One accused, Akash, was previously arrested shortly after the crime, while Rahul and Karandas evaded capture for several months.

Both Rahul and Karandas confessed to their involvement in the robbery and admitted to spending the stolen money.

Rahul has a history of criminal activity, with multiple prior cases of robbery and theft registered against him.

Two men who had been absconding since carrying out a robbery near Shadipur flyover last year have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The case dates back to November 15, 2025, when around Rs 5 lakh in cash and a laptop was taken from a man's car.

The accused, identified as Rahul (32) and Karandas alias Fukka (31), both residents of Inderpuri, were apprehended earlier this month, police said.

On November 17, one accused, Akash (32), was arrested with the scooter used in the crime, and the bag containing a laptop and documents.

However, other accused, Rahul and Karandas, had been evading arrest.

Arrest and Confession

On March 10, acting on a tip-off, Rahul was apprehended from his rented accommodation in Inderpuri. Subsequently, Karandas was arrested on March 15 from the same area following further leads that emerged during interrogation.

During questioning, both men allegedly confessed to their involvement in the robbery and said they had spent their share of the looted money, police said.

Accused's Criminal History

Rahul is a habitual offender with more than five previous criminal cases registered against him, including cases of robbery and theft, they said.