Mumbai Police Nab ATM Robbers, Recover Stolen Cash

Mumbai Police swiftly arrested two individuals and recovered a significant portion of the Rs 63 lakh stolen from an ATM cash van in Kandivali, showcasing efficient crime-solving techniques.

Key Points Two men arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 63 lakh from an ATM cash van in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

The main accused, an employee of the cash-handling company, distracted security to steal the cash.

Mumbai Police formed special teams and used mobile tracking to locate the suspects.

The suspects were apprehended on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad district.

Police recovered Rs 62.74 lakh from the vehicle used in the ATM cash van robbery.

Police have arrested two men hours after they allegedly stole more than Rs 63 lakh from an ATM cash van from Kandivali area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police cracked the case within six hours, he said, adding that a major part of the stolen cash was recovered from the accused.

Swift Action Leads to Arrests

The accused were identified as Sushant Kasare (32), who was employed with the cash-handling company, and Sufiyan Razzab Ali (23).

The incident took place in Kandivali West when the cash van arrived at an Axis Bank's ATM located in Rajkiran Co-operative Housing Society in Kandivali to replenish the cash. During the process, Kasare allegedly distracted the security guard and other staff members. Taking advantage of the situation, he fled with two bags containing cash and escaped in a car waiting nearby, the official said.

Technical Analysis Aids Recovery

On being alerted, the Kandivali police formed four special teams to track down the accused. Technical analysis and mobile tracking revealed that the suspects were heading towards Raigad using the Mumbai-Goa Highway, he said.

Acting swiftly, the police intercepted their vehicle near Babhli-Nagothane in Pen taluka of Raigad district. The police apprehended Kasare and recovered Rs 62.74 lakh from the vehicle. His accomplice, who provided the car for the crime, was also taken into custody, he said.

Further probe is underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the crime, according to the official.

The Kandivali police acted quickly to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen cash. In India, ATM robberies are investigated by local police, who may use forensic evidence and surveillance footage to identify and apprehend suspects. The investigation will determine if the accused acted alone or were part of a larger criminal network.