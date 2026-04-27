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Rs 50 Lakh Looted From SBI Branch In Surat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 18:35 IST

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An armed gang successfully robbed a State Bank of India branch in Surat, Gujarat, making off with Rs 50 lakh after disabling the alarm system and threatening staff and customers.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Armed robbers looted Rs 50 lakh from a State Bank of India branch in Surat.
  • The gang of five disabled the bank's alarm system and seized mobile phones.
  • Police are investigating the robbery, with Crime Branch and Zone 1 teams deployed.
  • The robbers are believed to be Hindi-speaking and used a pistol-like weapon.

In a daylight heist, a gang of armed robbers targeted a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday, looting Rs 50 lakh in cash after threatening the staff and customers at gunpoint, police said.

Details Of The SBI Branch Robbery

The gang of five reportedly disabled the alarm system of the bank and snatched mobile phones from both employees and customers to prevent them from alerting the authorities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar said.

 

The robbery took place at the SBI's branch in the Varachha area of the city, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

"Preliminary information suggests that approximately Rs 50 lakh in cash was looted, specifically funds held by the cashier and the cash box brought by the CMS cash-deposit vehicle. We are currently verifying the exact amount," the official told reporters.

Kumar said the CCTV footage has revealed the presence of five accused, but more persons might be involved.

"We are actively investigating the matter. Separate teams from the Crime Branch and Zone 1 have been deployed to work on this case. The accused appear to be Hindi-speaking individuals. They used a pistol-like weapon to intimidate and threaten the victims," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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