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Home  » News » Father and Son Found Dead in UP; Robbery Suspected as Motive

Father and Son Found Dead in UP; Robbery Suspected as Motive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 18:27 IST

A father and son, missing since April 2nd, were discovered dead in Uttar Pradesh, with police investigating a potential robbery as the motive behind the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • Naresh Kumar and his son Bhim Sen were found dead in Shamli district after being reported missing.
  • Police suspect the father and son were killed during a robbery attempt.
  • The victims had left home to arrange a booking for their pickup vehicle before disappearing.
  • An apprehended suspect led police to the location of the bodies in a forest area.
  • Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths and identify all those involved in the suspected robbery and murder.

Days after a man and his son had gone missing, their bodies were recovered from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday with police suspecting that the two were killed by robbers.

According to police, Naresh Kumar (45) and his son Bhim Sen (21) were found in the forest area of Kabaraut village on the Karnal-Meerut Highway.

 

Investigations revealed that the two had left home to arrange a booking for their pickup vehicle on April 2 but never returned. Following their disappearance, their family lodged a missing person's complaint with the Sambhal police.

Their bodies were recovered after Sambhal police apprehended an accused who led investigators to the site in Shamli.

Preliminary findings suggest that the two were killed after a robbery. A police team has taken custody of the bodies for further legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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