Satheesan Consults Antony, Sudheeran After Being Named Kerala CM

Following his appointment as Kerala's Chief Minister, V D Satheesan sought counsel from veteran Congress leaders A K Antony and V M Sudheeran, setting the stage for his leadership amid significant expectations and challenges.

Key Points V D Satheesan was appointed as the next Chief Minister of Kerala and sought guidance from senior Congress leader A K Antony.

A K Antony advised Satheesan to proceed carefully, recalling his own experiences as Chief Minister and the financial challenges Kerala faced during his tenure.

Satheesan also met with V M Sudheeran, who expressed confidence in Satheesan's leadership and his ability to address Kerala's financial stress and developmental issues.

Both Antony and Sudheeran emphasised the importance of effective communication and caution in dealing with those who seek influence.

After the AICC announced V D Satheesan as the next CM of Kerala, he visited senior Congress leader A K Antony, who advised him to proceed carefully while recalling his own experience as chief minister in 2001.

Antony served as the CM of Kerala three times.

Soon after the announcement, Satheesan held a press conference at Cantonment House, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Satheesan was the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly.

After the press conference, he proceeded to the KPCC headquarters, Indira Bhavan, at Sasthamangalam.

There, he was received by KPCC president Sunny Joseph and other leaders, including Ramya Haridas, MP Kodikunnil Suresh, and MLAs M S Mohammad Shiyas, P C Vishnunadh, and Sebastian M J.

He cut a cake and later held a meeting with Joseph.

At around 3.20 pm, Satheesan reached Antony's residence in Vazhuthacaud.

Antony welcomed the CM-designate at his residence, and the two shared light moments before other party leaders, including MLAs and MPs, joined them.

Antony's Advice to the New Kerala CM

"UDF and the Congress party have selected Satheesan to make Kerala a leading South Indian state in terms of development and investment," Antony said.

Antony said Satheesan was chosen by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, and that he fully supports their decision.

"I extend my full support to Satheesan. Let the next five years be a golden period for Kerala," he said.

Recalling his own tenure, Antony said he became CM in 2001 after receiving a similar mandate in the Assembly elections.

He advised Satheesan to remain patient and not announce projects in a hurry.

"At that time, I also received a grand welcome. But after a few months, that mood changed, and the media turned against me due to some strong decisions taken to resolve certain issues," he said.

He said Kerala was then under severe financial strain.

"It was a time when Indian Airlines even denied tickets for the CM to travel to Delhi. After that, some strong decisions were taken. Those who raised slogans in my support later turned against me. I hope such a situation does not arise for Satheesan," he said.

Antony said that from the beginning of his tenure, Satheesan may also have to face difficult situations.

He also advised people to give the new CM time to address current issues instead of criticising him immediately.

"My warm wishes to Satheesan and the UDF team," he said.

He said Satheesan can connect with people through effective communication.

"In the age of television channels, social media, and artificial intelligence, Satheesan has strong communication skills. We hope he will do well," Antony said.

Sudheeran's Expectations for Kerala's Future

Antony's views were considered significant by the AICC during the decision-making process involving Satheesan, K C Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan has also regularly sought the advice of senior leaders throughout his political career.

He has enjoyed the support of senior leaders, including Antony and V M Sudheeran.

Satheesan later visited the residence of senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran and held an hour-long meeting.

He was accompanied by MLAs V T Balram and M S Mohammad Shiyas.

Speaking to reporters, the CM-designate said that when Sudheeran was KPCC president, he had served as the organisation's vice-president.

"I consider the opportunity to work with him one of the most fortunate experiences in my political life. I see him as a guru, someone who has the freedom to criticise and correct me. He does so whenever I make a mistake," Satheesan said.

Satheesan said he respects Sudheeran and had come to his house to seek his blessings.

Sudheeran expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for selecting Satheesan as the CLP leader and CM of Kerala.

He said Satheesan's selection by the party high command was appropriate, considering public sentiment, even though the preferences of MLAs were also taken into account.

"It is a matter of natural justice that Satheesan was chosen for the post. He led the party and the front as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman," he said.

Sudheeran said it was a proud moment when Satheesan declared during the election campaign that the UDF would win more than 100 seats and that he would go into political exile if the target was not achieved.

"That increased the confidence of UDF workers. As a Congress worker and as a brother, it was a proud moment for me," he said.

Challenges Ahead for the New Chief Minister

He said Satheesan's stand that there would be no compromise with communal forces was also appreciable.

"I am not taking anyone's name, but there are communal leaders who try to influence leaders to get things done. Without falling under such pressure, he upheld the values of the Indian National Congress," he said.

He added that not only Congress workers but also supporters of allied parties have great expectations from Satheesan.

"We all know that Kerala is under severe financial stress. Development has slowed, environmental issues have been neglected, and people's basic rights have been affected. We hope the government under him will address all these issues," he said.

He advised Satheesan to be cautious, saying that some people become friends only when one is in power.

"Handle them cautiously," he said.