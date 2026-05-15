Why Satheesan's Leadership Is Crucial For Kerala's Future

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan voices strong support for V D Satheesan as the incoming Kerala Chief Minister, emphasising the need for a united and efficient team to meet the public's high expectations.

Key Points Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan supports V D Satheesan as Kerala's new Chief Minister, citing his vision and competence.

Radhakrishnan stresses the importance of forming a strong, efficient team to fulfil the high expectations of the public from the new Kerala government.

He dismisses the relevance of specific ministerial posts, focusing instead on the talent and dedication of individuals in each department.

Radhakrishnan addresses concerns about internal party differences, asserting unity behind Satheesan's leadership after the decision was made.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday said that CM-designate V D Satheesan will definitely be a good chief minister as he has the vision, competence and strength for it.

Importance Of Teamwork In New Government

Radhakrishnan also said that there needs to be a "team" which can work to fulfil the public expectations and it has to be formed by the "captain" with the concurrence of the central leadership.

"All I have to say is that the team should comprise of quality people who are committed to working efficiently. That is all I have to say," he emphasised.

He also said that those forming the team should keep in mind that the public has very high expectations from the government and should not be swayed by the various claims being made by others.

"Following the huge victory of the UDF, people have equally high hopes from the government and therefore, a joint effort to fulfil those expectations is needed.

"Then only people will get the feeling that there will be a new Kerala. If it is going to be a repeat of the past government, then public expectations would be affected. That would not be in our favour," he told a TV channel here.

Focus On Public Welfare

Radhakrishnan further said that which ministerial post is the most important has no relevance, instead the talent of the person who has been given a department and how it is carried forward have more bearing.

Each department should work in the interests of the people, he added.

He also said that the party leadership will decide the role of each MLA and he was not going to go against it or try to avoid it.

"I am a simple person from a humble background. I do not crave for some big ministerial post. What is important is to ensure we can move forward by taking into account the people's needs and expectations," he said in response to a query as to which role in the new government he would prefer.

Addressing Party Differences

On the issue of the alleged differences in the party over who should be CM, Radhakrishnan said that the differing views were there before the party took a decision on the issue.

"After the decision, there was only one view and no second opinion. There has been no dissenting voice. That is team UDF. That is most important. In a democratic setup, there may be differing opinions before a decision is taken. There is nothing wrong with that," he contended.

Regarding Ramesh Chennithala's absence from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and lack of any response following the AICC announcement of who should be CM, Radhakrishnan said that his party colleague goes to Guruvayoor on the first day of every Malayalam month.

He further said that Chennithala did give a letter in support of Satheesan and also congratulated him.

On whether Chennithala should be part of the Cabinet, he said that the "team" has to be decided by the captain and the party's central leadership.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced Satheesan as the CM on Thursday and on the same day, he was elected as the CLP leader by party MLAs. Besides Satheesan, Chennithala and K C Venugopal were also in the fray for the CM's post.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on May 18.