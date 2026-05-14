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Home  » News » Will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence: Satheesan

Will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence: Satheesan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 14, 2026 15:18 IST

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V D Satheesan expresses gratitude to the Congress party and key leaders after being selected as the Chief Minister of Kerala, promising to deliver on promises made to the public.

Satheesan thanks party for Kerala CM post

IMAGE: Congress leaders V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • V D Satheesan thanks the Congress high command for entrusting him with the responsibility of Kerala Chief Minister.
  • Satheesan acknowledges K C Venugopal's coordination and support in achieving victory in the Kerala assembly polls.
  • He also thanks Ramesh Chennithala for his role as campaign committee chairman in the Congress party's win.
  • Satheesan commits to working with senior leaders and coalition partners to fulfil promises to the public and improve living standards in Kerala.

Congress CM candidate for Kerala V D Satheesan on Thursday thanked the party high command for giving him such a 'huge responsibility'.

Gratitude to Key Congress Leaders

Satheesan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, also thanked Congress general secretary K C Venugopal for coordinating the All India Congress Committee efforts and supporting all party activities which helped it achieve a huge victory in the assembly polls in the state.

 

He also thanked senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who worked as the campaign committee chairman, for his role in the party's win, saying 'he is my leader also'.

Commitment to Collaboration

Both Venugopal and Chennithala were also in the race for the CM's post.

Satheesan said that he will take both of them into his confidence going forward.

Pledge to Serve the People

He also thanked the lakhs of party workers and the UDF coalition partners for helping him achieve the post of chief minister, which he termed as 'a divine gift'.

Satheesan said the party will work to deliver on the promises made to the public and to improve their standard of living.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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