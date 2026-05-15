Why V D Satheesan Will Be A Good Kerala Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan voices strong support for V D Satheesan as the incoming Chief Minister of Kerala, highlighting his vision and competence to lead the state effectively.

Key Points Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan believes V D Satheesan has the vision and competence to be a good Chief Minister of Kerala.

Radhakrishnan emphasises the need for a quality team committed to efficiently fulfilling public expectations in Kerala.

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan believes a good cabinet should be formed to strengthen the faith people have in the new Kerala CM.

The Congress leadership will decide the role of each MLA, focusing on meeting the needs and expectations of the people in Kerala.

Unnithan defends the party's treatment of Ramesh Chennithala, highlighting the numerous positions he has held within the Congress.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday said that CM-designate V D Satheesan will definitely be a good chief minister as he has the vision, competence and strength for it.

Radhakrishnan also said that there needs to be a "team" which can work to fulfil the public expectations and it has to be formed by the "captain" with the concurrence of the central leadership.

Building A Strong Team For Kerala's Future

"All I have to say is that the team should comprise of quality people who are committed to working efficiently. That is all I have to say," he emphasised.

He also said that those forming the team should keep in mind that the public has very high expectations from the government and should not be swayed by the various claims being made by others.

"Following the huge victory of the UDF, people have equally high hopes from the government and therefore, a joint effort to fulfil those expectations is needed.

"Then only people will get the feeling that there will be a new Kerala. If it is going to be a repeat of the past government, then public expectations would be affected. That would not be in our favour," he told a TV channel here.

A similar view was expressed by Congress MP from Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan, who said that a "good cabinet" should be made by the CM to strengthen the faith reposed in him by the people of Kerala.

Focus On Talent And Public Interest

Radhakrishnan further said that which ministerial post is the most important has no relevance, instead the talent of the person who has been given a department and how it is carried forward have more bearing.

Each department should work in the interests of the people, he added.

He also said that the party leadership will decide the role of each MLA and he was not going to go against it or try to avoid it.

"I am a simple person from a humble background. I do not crave for some big ministerial post. What is important is to ensure we can move forward by taking into account the people's needs and expectations," he said in response to a query as to which role in the new government he would prefer.

Addressing Party Differences

On the issue of the alleged differences in the party over who should be CM, Radhakrishnan said that the differing views were there before the party took a decision on the issue.

"After the decision, there was only one view and no second opinion. There has been no dissenting voice. That is team UDF. That is most important. In a democratic setup, there may be differing opinions before a decision is taken. There is nothing wrong with that," he contended.

Regarding Ramesh Chennithala's absence from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and lack of any response following the AICC announcement of who should be CM, Radhakrishnan said that his party colleague goes to Guruvayoor on the first day of every Malayalam month.

He further said that Chennithala did give a letter in support of Satheesan and also congratulated him.

On whether Chennithala should be part of the Cabinet, he said that the "team" has to be decided by the captain and the party's central leadership.

Unnithan Defends Chennithala's Role

Regarding Chennithala, Unnithan told reporters in Guruvayoor that the senior Congress leader has not been sidelined by the party.

Unnithan pointed out that during Chennithala's long political career the Congress has given him all kinds of positions, including state president of the Kerala Students Union, state and national chief of Youth Congress and an MLA at the age of 25 years.

Besides that, Chennithala was made a state minister at 27 years, was an MP several times, was Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief for 9 years, was the Home Minister in the Oommen Chandy government and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly from 2016-2021, the Kasaragod MP said.

"So, there is no doubt about the honours and respect given by the party to Chennithala over the years. Even he cannot dispute it," Unnithan contended.

He said that the party high command and the CM will decide whether Chennithala should be made a minister.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced Satheesan as the CM on Thursday and on the same day, he was elected as the CLP leader by party MLAs. Besides Satheesan, Chennithala and K C Venugopal were also in the fray for the CM's post.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on May 18.