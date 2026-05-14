Siddaramaiah Wishes V D Satheesan Success As Kerala CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extends his congratulations to V D Satheesan on his appointment as the new Kerala Chief Minister, signalling potential collaboration on federalism and shared state interests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah congratulates V D Satheesan on becoming the new Kerala Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah looks forward to collaborating with Satheesan to uphold federalism and protect shared state interests.

V D Satheesan's extensive legislative experience and commitment to secularism are highlighted.

Satheesan's background includes being a six-term MLA and former Leader of the Opposition.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday congratulated V D Satheesan on being named as the Kerala CM and said he looked forward to working closely with him to uphold the spirit of federalism and protect the shared interests of both the states and their people.

V D Satheesan's Appointment as Kerala CM

The Congress named Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala, ending days of suspense and speculation over the matter.

Taking to social media post on 'X', Siddaramaiah congratulated Satheesan on being named as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Kerala and as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

Siddaramaiah Highlights Satheesan's Experience

"A six-term MLA, former Leader of Opposition from 2021 to 2026, and a leader who began his public life through student politics in the NSUI, Satheesan brings decades of legislative experience, organisational commitment and a deep understanding of people's aspirations," he said.

Commitment to Secularism and Development

Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that under Satheesan's leadership, Kerala will witness a government committed to secularism, social justice, welfare and inclusive development.

"I look forward to working closely with him to uphold the spirit of federalism and protect the shared interests of Karnataka, Keralam and our people. My best wishes to him and the people of Keralam," he added.