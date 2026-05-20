HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Satheesan justifies use of caste surname at swearing-in

Satheesan justifies use of caste surname at swearing-in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 14:40 IST

x

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan defends his decision to use his caste surname 'Menon' during his swearing-in ceremony, sparking debate about caste identity and political messaging in the state.

V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM

IMAGE: Congress leader V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala chief minister. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala CM V D Satheesan defends using the caste surname 'Menon' during his swearing-in ceremony, stating it was to honour his father.
  • Satheesan faced criticism on social media and from some Congress leaders for using the caste surname, sparking debate about caste identity.
  • Some Congress insiders suggest the use of the surname was a strategic move to appeal to the Hindu community.
  • The leadership of major Hindu community organisations were reportedly not in favour of Satheesan's selection as CM.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday defended his use of the caste surname 'Menon' during his swearing-in ceremony, saying he had only mentioned his father's name and saw nothing wrong in doing so on such an occasion.

Controversy Over Surname Usage

His remarks came a day after he faced criticism from sections of social media as well as some Congress leaders for using the caste surname during the swearing-in ceremony, triggering a debate in the state over caste identity and political messaging.

 

"Why is it wrong if I mention my father's name. Shouldn't I remember him," Satheesan asked while speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting here.

"I mentioned my father's name and remembered my mother in my mind. There was no scope to mention my mother's name as well. Otherwise, I would have mentioned that too," the senior Congress leader said.

Comparison With Previous Oath

The controversy erupted after some social media users compared Satheesan's latest oath as chief minister with the oath he took as a legislator in 2021.

During the earlier swearing-in in the Assembly, he had identified himself simply as 'V D Satheesan'.

However, at the recent ceremony of the new United Democratic Front government, he had said: "I, Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan..."

Political Messaging Allegations

While a section of Congress insiders maintained that the chief minister had merely used the expanded form of his name during the ceremony, others claimed there was a 'message' behind the use of the caste surname.

According to them, the gesture could be interpreted as an attempt to reach out to sections of the Hindu community amid criticism from Sangh Parivar organisations and the BJP over the Congress-led UDF's political engagement with the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Hindu Community Organisations

The leadership of two major Hindu community organisations in Kerala--the Nair Service Society (NSS), representing the Nair community to which Satheesan belongs, and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam representing the numerically strong Ezhava community, were reportedly not in favour of his selection as the CM.

Congress leaders Jinto John and Anoop V R were among those who criticised Satheesan's use of the surname during the oath-taking ceremony.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Satheesan's use of caste surname during swearing-in sparks row
Satheesan's use of caste surname during swearing-in sparks row
Satheesan-led govt sworn in, announces key welfare measures
Satheesan-led govt sworn in, announces key welfare measures
Satheesan meets Venugopal, rejects reports of rift
Satheesan meets Venugopal, rejects reports of rift
Satheesan Meets Chennithala After Being Named Kerala CM
Cong picks Satheesan as Kerala CM; swearing-in on May 18
Cong picks Satheesan as Kerala CM; swearing-in on May 18

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in Rome, Italy4:03

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in...

Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin in Beijing3:40

Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin in Beijing

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO