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Home  » News » Congress names V D Satheesan as Kerala chief minister

Congress names V D Satheesan as Kerala chief minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 14, 2026 12:32 IST

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After much anticipation, the Congress party has officially named VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, marking a significant leadership transition in the state.

V D Satheesan appointed as Kerala CM

IMAGE: Congress MLA V D Satheesan. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • VD Satheesan has been named the next Chief Minister of Kerala by the Congress party.
  • The decision follows days of speculation and consultations within the Congress leadership.
  • The announcement was made at a press conference by AICC representatives.
  • Satheesan was one of the main contenders for the Chief Minister post, along with KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.
  • The Congress-led UDF secured a majority in the Kerala Assembly.

The Congress on Thursday named V D Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala, ending days of suspense and speculation over the matter.

The decision was announced here at a press conference by All India Congress Committee in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi and the party's central observers for the state Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.

 

Key Contenders for Kerala Chief Minister Post

The three main contenders for the post of chief minister were Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The announcement came a day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for about 40 minutes, after which the Congress stated that all deliberations and discussions by the high command are complete.

Congress Victory in Kerala Assembly

A decision on the next Kerala chief minister had been pending since May 4 when the Congress-led UDF bagged 102 seats out of the 140, which is more than a two-thirds majority.

The party's central leadership held wider consultations as the uncertainty continued for days even after party observers Maken and Wasnik met Congress MLAs and gathered their views. The party leadership had also held discussions with the three main contenders for the post and KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

The Congress has 63 MLAs in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Its allies Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has 22, Kerala Congress (KEC) has eight and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) three.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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