Rediff.com  » News » Russians Target Grain Silos In Ukraine

Russians Target Grain Silos In Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
June 09, 2022 17:18 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks near a grain silo destroyed in Russian shelling near the town of Soledar, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Grassland on fire near a destroyed grain silo. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remnants of a Russian helicopter is stored in the car park of the Retroville shopping centre in Kyiv, which was bombed in a Russian airstrike.
The destroyed helicopter and Russian armoured vehicles will be part of a future display in Ukraine's capital. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian troops drive along a road near Sloviansk.
Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Two Ukrainian soldiers gesture to each other in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medical kit hangs from a tree in a wooded area about 25 kilometres from the front where this sleeping medic rotates in and out, treating and evacuating the wounded on the battlefield near Sloviansk. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Repair work underway at the bombed Retroville shopping centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Residents remove debris from a supermarket in a shopping mall in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident inspects a damaged van following a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers inspect a shell crater near Soledar, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mural painted in honour of Ukraine's Azov regiment in Kyiv. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Textbooks scattered across the ground near a school destroyed by Russian shelling near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Foreigners Fighting For Ukraine

Foreigners Fighting For Ukraine

Remembering 243 Children Killed in War

Remembering 243 Children Killed in War

