Putin Toilet Paper Is Popular in Ukraine

IMAGE: Toilet paper with Russian President Vladimir Putin's face on it, is seen at a shop in downtown Kyiv. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag are seen in Anna Khoroshun's gift shop in Okhtyrka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service prepare for a controlled explosion of 1 ton of unexploded missiles, artillery shells and mines that they have retrieved during the last week in the Borodianka area. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service displays unexploded missiles, artillery shells and mines that they retrieved in the Borodianka area. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: The demining and clearing of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine after the Russian invasion could take between 5-7 years.
In the Kyiv region alone, they have removed over 36,000 items of dangerous ordnance. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Workers dismantle the remains of a local grocery store in Okhtyrka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Workers inspect a damaged warehouse after a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
IMAGE: A warehouse staffer inspects her damaged workplace after a strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
