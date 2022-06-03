News
Rediff.com  » News » Remembering 243 Children Killed in War

Remembering 243 Children Killed in War

By Rediff News Bureau
June 03, 2022 14:00 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the latest from Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Toys and badges with names on seats in a school bus during an event to remember 243 children killed in the war in central Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents gather in a bomb shelter in the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents gather to collect water in Rubizhne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military vehicles destroyed during the conflict in Rubizhne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed church in Rubizhne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Rubizhne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People at the opening ceremony of a temporary shelter built with the Polish government's help for those who lost their apartments in Borodianka, near Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer checks a school during an evacuation of local residents between shelling in the town of Marinka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer hides from a shelling as he checks a school during an evacuation of local residents in Marinka. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier in a new position retaken by Ukrainian forces from the Russians in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine where bitter battles are being fought. Photograph: Dmytro Smolyenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier loads his weapon in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Dmytro Smolyenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
