Foreigners Fighting For Ukraine

IMAGE: Members of a foreign volunteers unit, which fights with the Ukrainian army, take positions in Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged Soviet tank monument in Trostyanets.
Russian forces occupied large swathes of the Sumy region after Russian invaded Ukraine, before Ukrainian forces retook control of the area in April.
Russia has since concentrated its war effort in the south and east of the country. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A woman seen from the window of a destroyed building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A woman walks by the heavily damaged bus station building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A destroyed building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops ride an armoured personnel carrier in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Russian soldier prepares a ZALA reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for launch in Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Oleg Khodyrev, 29, installs new windows in an apartment destroyed by Russia's attacks on Irpin. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
