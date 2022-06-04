News
Rediff.com  » News » Foreigners Fighting For Ukraine

Foreigners Fighting For Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
June 04, 2022 11:40 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses from the latest in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Members of a foreign volunteers unit, which fights with the Ukrainian army, take positions in Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged Soviet tank monument in Trostyanets.
Russian forces occupied large swathes of the Sumy region after Russian invaded Ukraine, before Ukrainian forces retook control of the area in April.
Russia has since concentrated its war effort in the south and east of the country. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman seen from the window of a destroyed building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman walks by the heavily damaged bus station building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed building in Trostyanets. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops ride an armoured personnel carrier in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian soldier prepares a ZALA reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for launch in Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Oleg Khodyrev, 29, installs new windows in an apartment destroyed by Russia's attacks on Irpin. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
