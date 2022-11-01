News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water

Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water

By REDIFF NEWS
November 01, 2022 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A series of Russian missile strikes hit major Ukrainian cities on October 31, with the capital Kyiv and cities to the northeast and south being targeted.

Many residents in Kyiv were left without water or power.

Russia has increased its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter looms.

 

IMAGE: Kyiv residents queue for water after about 80 percent of the inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital were left without water supply after Russian missile strikes in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People work to rebuild their home in Zaporizhzhia after it was damaged by a Russian missile attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A kitchen lies in ruins in an apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Construction going on a bridge that was destroyed to block the Russian advance toward Bucha.
The reconstruction of this iconic bridge has been going on for 5 months with completion due before winter sets in. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Construction on the Irpin bridge that was destroyed to block the Russian advance toward the city.
The ONUR group, a company based in Istanbul, is constructing the new bridge that services Kyiv over the Bucha river. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People cross a destroyed bridge to collect aid in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Mannequins dressed in military fatigues are used as decoys in trenches in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares a mortar for shelling at a Russian position in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A military exercise for civilians conducted by members of the Ukrainian volunteer corps near Lviv. Photograph: Mykola Tys/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The destroyed Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents emerge from their underground shelters to receive bread in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building used as a regional military administration headquarters in Mykolaiv lies in ruins after being destroyed by a Russian missile attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed car is seen on the main road in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A market damaged by shelling in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed petrol station in the eastern Donbas region of Yats'kivka. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Mr Putin, Satisfied With Destruction?
Mr Putin, Satisfied With Destruction?
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
Putin Finds Ukrainians Tough Opponents
Putin's Iranian Drones Shatter Kyiv
Putin's Iranian Drones Shatter Kyiv
Active Covid cases in country dip to 17,618
Active Covid cases in country dip to 17,618
Want To Sail On The Nayan Xi?
Want To Sail On The Nayan Xi?
T20 World Cup: Smith raring to go help in any position
T20 World Cup: Smith raring to go help in any position
Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...
Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

He Lived In A Bunker For 6 Months

He Lived In A Bunker For 6 Months

Ukraine Lies In Ruins

Ukraine Lies In Ruins

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances