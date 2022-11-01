Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water

A series of Russian missile strikes hit major Ukrainian cities on October 31, with the capital Kyiv and cities to the northeast and south being targeted.

Many residents in Kyiv were left without water or power.

Russia has increased its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter looms.

IMAGE: Kyiv residents queue for water after about 80 percent of the inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital were left without water supply after Russian missile strikes in Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: People work to rebuild their home in Zaporizhzhia after it was damaged by a Russian missile attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: A kitchen lies in ruins in an apartment block destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: Construction going on a bridge that was destroyed to block the Russian advance toward Bucha.

The reconstruction of this iconic bridge has been going on for 5 months with completion due before winter sets in. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Construction on the Irpin bridge that was destroyed to block the Russian advance toward the city.

The ONUR group, a company based in Istanbul, is constructing the new bridge that services Kyiv over the Bucha river. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: People cross a destroyed bridge to collect aid in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Mannequins dressed in military fatigues are used as decoys in trenches in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares a mortar for shelling at a Russian position in Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A military exercise for civilians conducted by members of the Ukrainian volunteer corps near Lviv. Photograph: Mykola Tys/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents emerge from their underground shelters to receive bread in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A building used as a regional military administration headquarters in Mykolaiv lies in ruins after being destroyed by a Russian missile attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: A destroyed car is seen on the main road in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A market damaged by shelling in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed petrol station in the eastern Donbas region of Yats'kivka. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com