Putin's Iranian Drones Cause Havoc in Kyiv

IMAGE: A street in Kyiv after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed by a drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters try to put out a fire in a residential building after a 'kamikaze drone' attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A firefighter helps a local woman evacuate a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike. Photograph: Roman Petushkov/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers run for cover during an attack from Russian drones. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Police officers shoot at a Russian drone. Photograph: Vadim Sarakhan/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies found at the scene after a Russian drone attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

IMAGE: A Russian drone on its way to cause death and destruction. Photograph: Roman Petushkov/Reuters

IMAGE: Journalists, residents and police officers take cover as an air-raid siren sounds. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes cover as an air-raid siren sounds. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents look at parts of a Russian drone. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

