Rediff.com  » News » Putin's Iranian Drones Cause Havoc in Kyiv

Putin's Iranian Drones Cause Havoc in Kyiv

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 18, 2022 16:17 IST
IMAGE: A street in Kyiv after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed by a drone strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
 

 

IMAGE: Firefighters try to put out a fire in a residential building after a 'kamikaze drone' attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A firefighter helps a local woman evacuate a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike. Photograph: Roman Petushkov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers run for cover during an attack from Russian drones. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Police officers shoot at a Russian drone. Photograph: Vadim Sarakhan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies found at the scene after a Russian drone attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Russian drone on its way to cause death and destruction. Photograph: Roman Petushkov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Journalists, residents and police officers take cover as an air-raid siren sounds. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes cover as an air-raid siren sounds. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents look at parts of a Russian drone. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
