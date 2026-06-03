Gurugram Digital Arrest Scam: Five Arrested In Rs 42.92 Lakh Fraud Case

Gurugram police have made significant arrests in a sophisticated digital arrest scam, apprehending five individuals involved in defrauding a victim of Rs 42.92 lakh by impersonating a CBI officer and coercing money transfers.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Gurugram police have arrested five individuals in connection with a Rs 42.92 lakh digital arrest fraud case.

The scam involved an individual impersonating a CBI officer to intimidate a victim into transferring funds via RTGS.

Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari, and Usman were recently arrested from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, in connection with the case.

Two other accused, Avdhesh and Manoj Kumar, were previously arrested on May 17 for their involvement.

The arrested individuals facilitated the fraud by providing bank accounts for money transfers and withdrawing cash on commission.

Three men have been arrested in connection with a Rs 42.92 lakh digital arrest case here, while two other accused were earlier arrested in the same case, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, on May 12, a person filed a complaint stating that between May 7 and May 11, an individual posing as a CBI officer digitally arrested him and, through intimidation and threats, fraudulently induced him to transfer a total of Rs 42.92 lakh via RTGS.

Modus Operandi Of The Digital Arrest Scam

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), they added.

The accused were identified as Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari and Usman, residents of Roorkee, Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Akhtar and Ansari were arrested from Roorkee on June 2, while Usman was arrested from Roorkee on June 3, the police said.

Earlier, two other accused, Avdhesh, a resident of Village Kinana, District Jind and Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, were arrested on May 17 in connection with the same case.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that Avdhesh, Kumar and Akhtar were the account holders into whose bank accounts the defrauded money was transferred. In return, they received payment for allowing their accounts to be used," the police said.

Ansari and Usman allegedly withdrew the cash on commission and handed it over to another person.

Further investigation is underway, they added.