HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gurugram Digital Arrest Scam: Five Arrested In Rs 42.92 Lakh Fraud Case

Gurugram Digital Arrest Scam: Five Arrested In Rs 42.92 Lakh Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 22:17 IST

x

Gurugram police have made significant arrests in a sophisticated digital arrest scam, apprehending five individuals involved in defrauding a victim of Rs 42.92 lakh by impersonating a CBI officer and coercing money transfers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Gurugram police have arrested five individuals in connection with a Rs 42.92 lakh digital arrest fraud case.
  • The scam involved an individual impersonating a CBI officer to intimidate a victim into transferring funds via RTGS.
  • Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari, and Usman were recently arrested from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, in connection with the case.
  • Two other accused, Avdhesh and Manoj Kumar, were previously arrested on May 17 for their involvement.
  • The arrested individuals facilitated the fraud by providing bank accounts for money transfers and withdrawing cash on commission.

Three men have been arrested in connection with a Rs 42.92 lakh digital arrest case here, while two other accused were earlier arrested in the same case, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, on May 12, a person filed a complaint stating that between May 7 and May 11, an individual posing as a CBI officer digitally arrested him and, through intimidation and threats, fraudulently induced him to transfer a total of Rs 42.92 lakh via RTGS.

 

Modus Operandi Of The Digital Arrest Scam

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), they added.

The accused were identified as Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari and Usman, residents of Roorkee, Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Akhtar and Ansari were arrested from Roorkee on June 2, while Usman was arrested from Roorkee on June 3, the police said.

Earlier, two other accused, Avdhesh, a resident of Village Kinana, District Jind and Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, were arrested on May 17 in connection with the same case.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that Avdhesh, Kumar and Akhtar were the account holders into whose bank accounts the defrauded money was transferred. In return, they received payment for allowing their accounts to be used," the police said.

Ansari and Usman allegedly withdrew the cash on commission and handed it over to another person.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two held for providing bank accounts to investment scam cyber fraudsters in Gurugram
Gurugram Police Bust Cybercrime Racket, Arrest Six
Gurugram Police Bust Cybercrime Racket, Arrest Six
Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Three Nigerians Arrested For Social Media Fraud In Gurugram
Three Nigerians Arrested For Social Media Fraud In Gurugram
Gurugram Police Uncover Online Betting Fraud Ring
Gurugram Police Uncover Online Betting Fraud Ring

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals0:25

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree1:00

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree

Rajouri Search Op Enters Day 12, Forces Intensify Hunt3:42

Rajouri Search Op Enters Day 12, Forces Intensify Hunt

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO