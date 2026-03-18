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Home  » News » Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 17:12 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a 'digital arrest' fraud racket, arresting three individuals involved in laundering money obtained through cybercrime and defrauding a resident of Rs 14.2 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in a 'digital arrest' fraud, where victims are threatened with arrest and coerced into transferring money.
  • The accused facilitated the fraud by arranging bank accounts to launder the proceeds of cybercrime, involving suspicious transactions of approximately Rs 2.2 crore.
  • Victim Satyapal Gupta was defrauded of Rs 14.2 lakh after receiving a call from someone posing as a police officer.
  • The investigation revealed a larger organised cyber fraud syndicate, with further investigation underway to identify and apprehend other members.

The Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly facilitating operations of a major 'digital arrest' fraud racket that duped a Paschim Vihar resident of Rs 14.2 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Md Kaif (21) and Monish (21), residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, and Sashindar Ram (29), a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Rangareddi -- were allegedly involved in arranging bank accounts to layer and launder proceeds of cybercrime, police said.

 

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Satyapal Gupta on February 21 alleging that he received a call from a person posing as a senior police officer. The caller claimed that Gupta's bank accounts were linked to money laundering operations and threatened him with arrest.

Acting under fear, Gupta transferred Rs 14.2 lakh to a bank account provided by the frauds. Later, realising he had been duped, he approached police following which a case was registered under relevant sections.

Investigation and Arrests

During investigation, police traced the first beneficiary account to a current account in the name of Renudar Services & Solutions Private Ltd. The account showed suspicious transactions amounting to around Rs 2.2 crore, a senior police officer said.

A police team analysed the account details and technical data, and apprehended Sashindar Ram from ISBT Kashmere Gate on March 9.

During interrogation, Ram revealed he had allowed his bank account to be used for fraudulent transactions in exchange for commission, and the account had been opened specifically for such activities, police said.

Based on his disclosure and further technical surveillance, two more accused, Kaif and Monish, were apprehended from Kairana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They were allegedly working as team leaders involved in opening bank accounts to facilitate cyber fraud operations.

Police said three mobile phones were recovered from the accused, and examination of the devices revealed incriminating chats linked to the fraud network.

Further investigation is underway to identify and nab other members of the organised cyber fraud syndicate, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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