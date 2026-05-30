Gurugram Police Bust Cybercrime Racket, Arrest Six

Gurugram Police dismantle a cybercrime ring, arresting six individuals involved in online gaming fraud and uncovering a sophisticated network of deceit.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram Police arrested six individuals linked to a cybercrime racket involving online gaming and betting platforms.

The arrests followed a raid in Delhi's Janakpuri, where authorities seized numerous electronic devices and financial instruments.

The accused allegedly operated online gaming accounts, attracting users through advertisements and processing payments via QR codes.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accused received salaries and commissions for adding points to users' gaming IDs.

Police are investigating the source of bank account kits, SIM cards, and QR codes used in the cyber fraud operation.

The Gurugram Police has arrested six persons allegedly linked to a cybercrime racket that defrauded people through online gaming and betting platforms, following a raid at an apartment in Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Saturday.

A total of 31 mobile phones, nine laptops, nine ATM cards, 43 SIM cards, chequebooks, passbooks for three bank accounts and three card-swipe machines were recovered from the spot, they added.

Online Betting Network Exposed

According to police, based on technical surveillance, a team conducted a raid in Janakpuri area of west Delhi on Friday.

During the operation, police apprehended six individuals allegedly operating an online betting network through gaming panels.

The accused were identified as Nishant, Arjun Kumar, Harsh, Tanuj alias Nonu, Shoaib, and Samarjit -- all residents of Delhi.

Fraudulent Transactions and Investigation

A case has been registered against them at Cyber police station, Manesar, under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that on instructions of another individual, Nishant and his associates were operating online gaming accounts, and running advertisements to attract users.

Interested customers would create accounts on gaming platforms and make payments through QR codes provided on the websites. The accused allegedly received the money from the users and added points or coins to their gaming IDs. In return, they received salaries and commissions, police said.

Cyber Fraud Tactics Unveiled

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that bank account kits, SIM cards and QR codes were supplied to them through WhatsApp by another person. These resources were used to conduct online gaming operations, process financial transactions and carry out cyber fraud.

"Police have taken two main accused -- Nishant and Shoaib -- on three-day remand after they were produced in a city court on Saturday, and they are being questioned," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat said.