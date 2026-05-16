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Three Nigerians Arrested For Social Media Fraud In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 19:10 IST

Gurugram Police have apprehended three Nigerian nationals involved in a sophisticated social media fraud, where they impersonated women to deceive and defraud individuals.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested three Nigerian nationals for alleged social media fraud.
  • The accused posed as women on social media to defraud victims.
  • Police recovered mobile phones, a laptop, and multiple SIM cards from the suspects.
  • The accused face charges under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act in addition to fraud charges.
  • One of the accused entered India illegally, while the others had study visas.

Gurugram Police has arrested 3 Nigerians for allegedly defrauding people through various means, including by posing as women on social media platforms, officials said on Saturday.

19 mobile phones, one laptop and 18 Indian and international SIM cards were recovered from their possession, they said.

 

Social Media Scam Tactics Unveiled

According to the police, a man filed a complaint on April 25, last year, alleging that he had been cheated by a girl that he had met on Instagram.

"The girl told him that she had arrived in India and she needed Rs 69,900 as registration fees to exchange his cheque for Indian currency at the Mumbai airport," they added.

After transferring money, the complainant realised he had been cheated.

Arrest and Investigation Details

While investigating, the police team arrested the accused from Noida late on Thursday night.

The accused were identified as Chinedu, James Sunday, and Jules Cacau, all residents of Nigeria.

They were produced in court and taken by the police on one day of police remand, the police said.

Passport and Foreigners Act Charges

During interrogation, James Sunday entered India illegally via Bangladesh in 2022. Chinedu entered India on a study visa in 2018, and Jules entered India on a study visa in 2017, they added.

Charges under the relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act have also been added to the FIR, a senior police officer said.

"The accused used to talk to people living in India posing as girls on social media platforms and by gaining their trust, they committed the frauds," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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