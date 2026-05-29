Gurugram Police Uncover Online Betting Fraud Ring

Gurugram Police have dismantled an online betting fraud operation, arresting four individuals involved in luring users with online gaming advertisements and processing payments through QR codes.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested four individuals involved in an online betting fraud.

The accused operated through bookie IDs on an online betting platform.

They attracted customers with online gaming advertisements and QR code payments.

Police seized mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards, and other devices from the accused.

The accused are being questioned about other accomplices and financial transactions.

The Gurugram Police has arrested four persons allegedly linked with a gang that defrauded people using an illegal online gaming and betting platform, an official said on Friday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were operating through bookie IDs on an online betting platform, and running advertisements to attract customers to online gaming, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat said.

How the Online Betting Fraud Worked

Interested users would create IDs on the gaming website and make payments through QR codes provided on the site. The accused received this money, and added points or coins to their user IDs -- allegedly earning around 20 per cent commission from the received amounts, the ACP said.

Based technical surveillance, a cyber-police team conducted a raid at a flat in Signature Global Society in Sector 37D here, and arrested the four accused involved in operating the online betting racket.

Items Seized During the Raid

Police recovered 15 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 ATM cards, 12 SIM cards, 11 cheque books/passbooks of bank accounts, seven payment boxes and a Wi-Fi router from their possession, the ACP added.

The arrestees were identified as Aditya, resident of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district; Kapil, resident of Mahendragarh district; Sunny Chahar, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh; and Suraj Rajput, a resident of Mathura.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Police Station South under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Prevention of Gambling Act, police said.

ACP Pohgat said the accused have revealed they were operating at the instructions of another individual.

It was also revealed that bank account kits, SIM cards and QR codes were provided to them via WhatsApp by another person.

These were used to operate online gaming and betting activities, financial transactions and cyber fraud operations. The accused are being questioned regarding other accomplices and financial transactions, the officer added.