Two held for providing bank accounts to investment scam cyber fraudsters in Gurugram

Gurugram police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in an investment scam, accused of providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters who defrauded victims of over Rs 1 crore.

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Gurugram for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.

The cyber fraud involved an investment scam where victims were defrauded of approximately Rs 1.09 crore.

The accused opened a company and bank account, which was then used to receive around Rs 29 lakh from the scam.

The bank account was later sold to other individuals for Rs 1 lakh.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in an investment scam, officials said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged on September 8 last year at Cyber South police station regarding a fraud of around Rs 1.09 crore on the pretext of offering high returns on investment, police said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, the accused - Amarjeet (36) of Karnal and Amit Kumar (34) of Sonipat - were arrested on Monday, they said.

Details of the Fraud

Police said the two formed a company and opened a bank account, which they provided to cyber fraudsters.

The account received around Rs 29 lakh from the proceeds of the fraud, they said.

The accused later sold the account to other individuals for Rs 1 lakh, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.