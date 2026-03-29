HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Etawah Road Accidents Claim Three Lives, Several Injured

Etawah Road Accidents Claim Three Lives, Several Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 14:44 IST

x

Tragic road accidents in Etawah, India, resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, prompting police investigations into the causes of the collisions on local roads and National Highway 19.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two motorcyclists died and three others were injured in a head-on collision on the Sarsai-Barauna road in Etawah.
  • A 26-year-old man was killed on National Highway 19 after being hit by a car and then run over by a truck.
  • Police are investigating both road accidents to determine the causes and contributing factors.
  • The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre in Sarsai Nawar.

Three people were killed, while three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district, police said on Sunday.

Both incidents took place on Saturday, they added.

 

Motorcycle Collision on Sarsai-Barauna Road

In the first incident, two motorcyclists died, and three were injured following a head-on collision between two bikes on the Sarsai-Barauna road on Saturday evening.

Usrahar SHO Balraj Singh Bhati said the deceased have been identified as Pawan and Sandeep.

"Three others, identified as Sadhna (32), Ravi (18) and an unidentified youth, were injured in the collision. They have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarsai Nawar for treatment," the SHO said.

Pedestrian Fatality on National Highway 19

In another incident on the National Highway 19Â (Etawah-Kanpur), a 26-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck on Saturday night.

Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar Malik said the victim, Sukhveer Pal alias Bandhan, was the son of a local dhaba owner in Sarai Mitthe village. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Sukhveer was crossing the highway to return home from the eatery.

"He was hit by a speeding car and fell onto the road, following which a truck coming from behind ran over him, and he died on the spot," Malik said.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and a further investigation into both incidents is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Etah Road Accidents: Uncle-Nephew Duo Among Three Killed
Etah Road Accidents: Uncle-Nephew Duo Among Three Killed
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Amethi Accident: Three Dead, Four Injured After Motorcycle Collision
Amethi Accident: Three Dead, Four Injured After Motorcycle Collision
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
4 returning migrants, infant killed in 2 road mishaps
4 returning migrants, infant killed in 2 road mishaps

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport3:42

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International...

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO