Etawah Road Accidents Claim Three Lives, Several Injured

Tragic road accidents in Etawah, India, resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, prompting police investigations into the causes of the collisions on local roads and National Highway 19.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two motorcyclists died and three others were injured in a head-on collision on the Sarsai-Barauna road in Etawah.

A 26-year-old man was killed on National Highway 19 after being hit by a car and then run over by a truck.

Police are investigating both road accidents to determine the causes and contributing factors.

The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre in Sarsai Nawar.

Three people were killed, while three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district, police said on Sunday.

Both incidents took place on Saturday, they added.

Motorcycle Collision on Sarsai-Barauna Road

In the first incident, two motorcyclists died, and three were injured following a head-on collision between two bikes on the Sarsai-Barauna road on Saturday evening.

Usrahar SHO Balraj Singh Bhati said the deceased have been identified as Pawan and Sandeep.

"Three others, identified as Sadhna (32), Ravi (18) and an unidentified youth, were injured in the collision. They have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarsai Nawar for treatment," the SHO said.

Pedestrian Fatality on National Highway 19

In another incident on the National Highway 19Â (Etawah-Kanpur), a 26-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck on Saturday night.

Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar Malik said the victim, Sukhveer Pal alias Bandhan, was the son of a local dhaba owner in Sarai Mitthe village. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Sukhveer was crossing the highway to return home from the eatery.

"He was hit by a speeding car and fell onto the road, following which a truck coming from behind ran over him, and he died on the spot," Malik said.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and a further investigation into both incidents is underway.