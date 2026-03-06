Etah Road Accidents: Uncle-Nephew Duo Among Three Killed

Tragic road accidents in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, claim three lives, including an uncle and nephew in a hit-and-run, highlighting the need for increased road safety measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three people died in separate road accidents in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

An uncle and nephew were killed in a hit-and-run accident near Doshpur village.

A woman died after falling off a motorcycle near Khetupura village; her infant daughter was injured.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run incident to identify the vehicle involved.

Three people, an uncle-nephew duo, were killed, while a nine-month-old girl was injured in two separate road accidents in Etah district on Friday, police said.

Fatal Accident Near Doshpur Village

Near Doshpur village under Sakrauli Police Station limits, an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing 30-year-old Rakesh on the spot and seriously injuring his 52-year-old uncle, Prempal, the police said.

The Nagla Bhikhari village natives were returning from Mahapur when the accident occurred.

Prempal was taken to a hospital and later referred to Agra for treatment, but he died on the way, they said.

Motorcycle Incident Near Khetupura Village

In another incident near Khetupura village under Jaitra Police Station limits, 35-year-old Neeta Devi, a resident of Puvaya village in Jasrathpur Police Station area, fell off a motorcycle while it was crossing a speed-breaker.

She was riding with her husband and carrying her nine-month-old daughter in her lap when the bike lost balance, causing both of them to fall on the road.

Neeta Devi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The infant was admitted to the community health centre in Jaitra for treatment, the police said.

Efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the Doshpur village incident, they said.