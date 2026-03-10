HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amethi Accident: Three Dead, Four Injured After Motorcycle Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 09:44 IST

A tragic motorcycle accident in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in three fatalities and four critical injuries after the vehicles collided with a stationary truck while trying to avoid a speeding car.

Key Points

  • Three people died and four were critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway when two motorcycles collided with a parked truck.
  • A speeding vehicle approaching from the opposite direction is believed to have caused the accident.
  • The victims were relatives returning from a school programme in Jais.
  • Police have seized the truck and are investigating the incident.

Three people died and four others were critically injured here when the two motorcycles they were riding on rammed into a stationary truck while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming in their direction, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the Raebareli-Sultanpur national highway near Nigohan village late on Monday evening.

 

According to police, the seven people -- all relatives -- were returning to Raebareli after attending an evening programme at a school in Jais.

While trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction, both vehicles crashed into a truck (number UP36 T1485) parked on the roadside.

All the riders sustained grievous injuries and were taken to a community health centre in Fursatganj, where doctors declared Disha (6), her father Atul (38) and Hiralal (45) dead.

Among the injured, Rani (30), Shivani (18) and Pallavi (16) were shifted to the district hospital in Raebareli in a critical condition. The fourth, Mahi (12), is undergoing treatment at the Fursatganj community health centre.

Police said Atul, Disha and Mahi were on one motorcycle, while Hiralal, Rani, Shivani and Pallavi were on the other.

Tiloi Circle Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. He said police have seized the truck.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
