News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rioters will not go scot-free, asserts Mamata

Rioters will not go scot-free, asserts Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that she would not let rioters go scot-free and strict action will be taken against them.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI

Addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was maligning the name of Lord Ram by organising violence during Ram Navami processions.

Clashes were reported in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami processions over the last few days.

"The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired 'goondas' from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which is not in our culture. They are defaming the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm," she said.

 

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, without naming him, she said, "The BJP said if the party comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters upside down. Then why are they not doing that to their goondas who are fomenting trouble in Bengal? Charity begins at home."

Shah had made the remark during a recent public rally in Nawada district of Bihar, which has also witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami.

Taking potshots at the Communist Party of India-Marxist, she alleged that 'Baam' (Left) and 'Ram' (BJP) have joined hands against the TMC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities
Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities
Uneasy calm in Bengal's Rishra after fresh clashes
Uneasy calm in Bengal's Rishra after fresh clashes
It's time for the youngsters to show up now: MI coach
It's time for the youngsters to show up now: MI coach
RCap auction postponed to April 11
RCap auction postponed to April 11
Nadal, Alcaraz to miss Monte Carlo Masters
Nadal, Alcaraz to miss Monte Carlo Masters
6 tourists die, 11 hurt in massive avalanche in Sikkim
6 tourists die, 11 hurt in massive avalanche in Sikkim
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra

Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra

Will root out mobocracy: WB guv visits riot-hit Rishra

Will root out mobocracy: WB guv visits riot-hit Rishra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances