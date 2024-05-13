News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Boys Kohli, Ishant's Banter

Delhi Boys Kohli, Ishant's Banter

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2024 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: What's Kohli telling Ishant? Photographs: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli was in a jovial mode as he enjoyed some on field banter with Ishant Sharma during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 47-run win over the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Delhi boys, who had been team-mates for a long time in Indian colours, were seen having a go at each other, but in a light mood.

After Kohli hammered Ishant for a couple of sixes, Kohli exchanged a few words with the bowler.

Ishant got his revenge as he removed Kohli and after taking his wicket, nudged Kohli, who walked away with his head down and a wry smile on his face.

Later on, in the chase, the two were once again seen having a go at each other as their fun-filled banter churned out some heartwarming moments on the field.

 

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'We Believe In You RCB'
'We Believe In You RCB'
5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
5 in a row! RCB thrash DC to stay alive
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
Srikanth Gives Box Office Some Respite
Srikanth Gives Box Office Some Respite
IPL 2024: How RCB got back to winning ways!
IPL 2024: How RCB got back to winning ways!
The Char Dham Quiz
The Char Dham Quiz
Voting underway for 96 LS seats; Andhra, Odisha polls
Voting underway for 96 LS seats; Andhra, Odisha polls

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances