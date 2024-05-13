Delhi Boys Kohli, Ishant's Banter

IMAGE: What's Kohli telling Ishant? Photographs: BCCI

Virat Kohli was in a jovial mode as he enjoyed some on field banter with Ishant Sharma during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 47-run win over the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Delhi boys, who had been team-mates for a long time in Indian colours, were seen having a go at each other, but in a light mood.

After Kohli hammered Ishant for a couple of sixes, Kohli exchanged a few words with the bowler.

Ishant got his revenge as he removed Kohli and after taking his wicket, nudged Kohli, who walked away with his head down and a wry smile on his face.

Later on, in the chase, the two were once again seen having a go at each other as their fun-filled banter churned out some heartwarming moments on the field.