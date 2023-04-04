'Will root out mobocracy': Bengal guv visits riot-hit Rishra

Rushing from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit areas of Hooghly district, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said hooligans will not be allowed to take law into their hands.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visits the violence-affected area after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The Centre and the state government will work together to root out mobocracy and there will be “solid action” on the part of law enforcement agencies, he told reporters.

"We will never allow hooligans to take law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out mobocracy,” Bose said.

He also spoke to senior police officers of the district and locals to take stock of the situation.

Reaching Rishra in Hooghly district straight from the Kolkata airport after arriving from Darjeeling, Bose went to the Railway Gate No 4 which witnessed incidents of violence and arson on Monday night.

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of nearby Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the state for a G20 meeting.