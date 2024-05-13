Srikanth Gives Box Office Some Respite

After weeks of no show at the box office, there's finally some respite.

Two films arrived at theatres -- Bollywood's Srikanth and Hollywood's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes -- and have managed to attract footfalls in theatres.

Between the two films, a little less than Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) came over the weekend. Though box office capacity is higher and the occupancy rate was lower, at least this is better than the dead-on-arrival films which have arrived in recent times and struggled to get even Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) over the weekend.

That said, both Srikanth and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have a long distance to cover if they have to eventually make any headway.

Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, started fairly okay at Rs 2.41 crore (Rs 24.1 million) and then grew on Saturday before consolidating on Sunday to go past the 5 crore mark (Rs 50 million), ending with a weekend score of Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took the lead on Friday by collecting a little more. Though the numbers were Rs 3.25 crore (Rs 32.5 million), the fact that there was hardly any promotion or marketing for the film meant that whatever came in was an added bonus.

The growth on Saturday was reasonable, but on Sunday, the film couldn't go past the Rs 5 crore mark (Rs 50 million). As a result, the weekend was sightly lesser than Srikanth and came to Rs 11.75 crore* (Rs 117.5 million).

Both films would eventually aim for a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) each.

Since there is an open month ahead, there is scope and space available for both films to perform.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.