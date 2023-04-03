News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP deliberately entering minority areas for Ram Navami without permission: Mamata

BJP deliberately entering minority areas for Ram Navami without permission: Mamata

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 15:18 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.

IMAGE: Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district, March 30, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Banerjee's comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.

 

"Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, do not carry arms with you," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme in Khejuri at Thakurnagar ground.

"They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,” she claimed.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
