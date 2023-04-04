Uneasy calm in Bengal's Rishra after fresh clashes

Uneasy calm prevailed in Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday morning after fresh clashes were reported in the town.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a route march amid tension following clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Hooghly district on Monday, April 3, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Most shops remained closed and few people were seen on the streets as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained clamped.

Route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, a senior official of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said.

Internet services remained suspended as police urged people to maintain calm and not fall for rumours.

Train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman line resumed on Tuesday morning after being affected by incidents of fresh clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night, he said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed concern over the incidents of fresh violence in Rishra and is likely to cut short his Darjeeling trip, where he had gone for a G20 meeting, and return to Kolkata during the day.

He has spoken to the chief secretary and home secretary and took note of the current situation in Hooghly district, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Police said they dismantled a stage set up for a scheduled sit-in demonstration of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar in Serampore, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

Clashes were first reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Incidents of clashes during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal were first reported in Howrah city on March 30.