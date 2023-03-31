News
Rediff.com  » News » Not Hindus, but BJP behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 31, 2023 14:45 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.

IMAGE:  West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders during the second day of the party's sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road against Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude against the state, in Kolkata on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

 

“Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh,” the CM said.

Claiming that there was “laxity in a section of the administration”, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the Kazipara area in the district, which witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, was peaceful on Friday and under control as large numbers of police force remained deployed in the area on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
