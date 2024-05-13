Here Comes Kejriwal Ki Guarantee!

Campaigning continues for the final three phases of the Lok Sabha election.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal releases the AAP manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections along with AAP leader Bhagwant Mann at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kejriwal and Mann campaign for AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, May 11, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh leader Yogi Adityanath campaigns for the BJP's Amethi candidate, Smriti Irani, at Gauriganj in Amethi, May 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Movie star and the BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, arrives to address an election meeting in Kullu, May 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: This is Kangana's default photomode at election meetings. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh and others at a roadshow for Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat, May 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP leaders Amit A Shah, centre, and Yogi Adityanath, right, witness a drone show at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, May 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi seat, accompanied by party leader Arjun Ram Meghwal during an election roadshow at Sanjay Camp in New Delhi, May 12, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

