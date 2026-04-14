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Home » News » Remand Home Officer in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

Remand Home Officer in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

April 14, 2026 14:51 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

A superintendent of a Maharashtra remand home has been arrested for alleged bribery after demanding money from a security guard to facilitate official processes, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

A superintendent of a government-run remand home in Maharashtra's Beed district has been caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a security guard of a private agency to facilitate official work, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB's Jalna unit caught Kapil Bhimrao Kamble (43), a junior security officer and superintendent of the remand home, accepting the bribe in Palwan Chowk area on Monday evening, an official said.

 

He stated that the action was taken based on a complaint lodged by a security guard, who alleged that after joining duty at the remand home, the accused officer demanded Rs 45,000 to facilitate official work, including forwarding attendance reports to the company and assisting in the issuance of his employment order, etc.

The accused official was taken into custody, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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