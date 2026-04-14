Remand Home Officer in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

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A superintendent of a Maharashtra remand home has been arrested for alleged bribery after demanding money from a security guard to facilitate official processes, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points A superintendent at a government remand home in Beed, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the officer accepting ₹30,000 from a security guard.

The officer allegedly demanded ₹45,000 to facilitate official work for the security guard, including attendance reports and employment order assistance.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A superintendent of a government-run remand home in Maharashtra's Beed district has been caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a security guard of a private agency to facilitate official work, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB's Jalna unit caught Kapil Bhimrao Kamble (43), a junior security officer and superintendent of the remand home, accepting the bribe in Palwan Chowk area on Monday evening, an official said.

He stated that the action was taken based on a complaint lodged by a security guard, who alleged that after joining duty at the remand home, the accused officer demanded Rs 45,000 to facilitate official work, including forwarding attendance reports to the company and assisting in the issuance of his employment order, etc.

The accused official was taken into custody, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.