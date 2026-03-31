Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Beed

A police constable in Beed, Maharashtra, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after allegedly demanding a bribe from a citizen seeking assistance with a dispute, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A police constable in Beed, Maharashtra, has been detained for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The constable allegedly demanded Rs 5,000, later reduced to Rs 2,000, for assisting a complainant whose tractor was stopped by farmers.

The complainant reported the bribery attempt to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB verified the allegations and set a trap, leading to the constable's detention at his residence.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday detained a police constable for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said.

Giving details of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB Sopan Chitampalle said the complainant's sugarcane-laden tractor was allegedly stopped by some farmers, who prevented it from leaving a field.

After this, the complainant approached the Sirsala police station and lodged a complaint. Police constable Datta Nighul helped in resolving the issue. But after providing assistance, he allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 on March 27, officials said.

The complainant agreed to give Rs 2,000 to him, but as he was unwilling to pay any bribe to him, he approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. After verifying the allegations, the ACB team laid a trap and detained the constable from his residence.