Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery

Two police officers in Beed, Maharashtra, have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes to facilitate illegal sand transportation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended the in charge of a police station and a constable in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to facilitate illegal sand transportation, officials said on Wednesday.

The ACB took action against Sandeep Patil, in charge of Chaklamba police station in Georai tehsil, and constable Vinod Survase on Tuesday night, they said.

Details of the Bribery Scheme

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 from sand transporters to permit the illegal movement of vehicles carrying sand without interference. Following negotiations, the amount was reportedly settled at Rs 50,000, said officials.

The Arrest Operation

After being alerted, the ACB laid a trap and caught Survase red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 at the Umapur police outpost, they said. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle.

Patil and Survase have been apprehended, and further legal action is underway, they added.