Home  » News » Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 16:16 IST

Two police officers in Beed, Maharashtra, have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting bribes to facilitate illegal sand transportation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two Maharashtra police officers, Sandeep Patil and Vinod Survase, were arrested for allegedly demanding bribes.
  • The officers allegedly sought ₹60,000 to permit illegal sand transportation in Beed district.
  • The bribe amount was negotiated down to ₹50,000 before the arrest.
  • Constable Vinod Survase was caught accepting the bribe at the Umapur police outpost.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out the operation, leading to the arrest of both officers.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended the in charge of a police station and a constable in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to facilitate illegal sand transportation, officials said on Wednesday.

The ACB took action against Sandeep Patil, in charge of Chaklamba police station in Georai tehsil, and constable Vinod Survase on Tuesday night, they said.

 

Details of the Bribery Scheme

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 from sand transporters to permit the illegal movement of vehicles carrying sand without interference. Following negotiations, the amount was reportedly settled at Rs 50,000, said officials.

The Arrest Operation

After being alerted, the ACB laid a trap and caught Survase red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 at the Umapur police outpost, they said. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle.

Patil and Survase have been apprehended, and further legal action is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

