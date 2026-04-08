Two Maharashtra Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery

Two Maharashtra government officials, a Talathi and a Gram Sevak, have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Key Points A Talathi in Dahiphal was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to process legal heir entries on a land extract.

A Gram Sevak in Jirewadi was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe to approve a bill for irrigation well construction.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made the arrests in separate incidents in the Beed district of Maharashtra.

The Talathi had recently joined the revenue department after retiring from the armed forces.

A Talathi and a Gram Sevak were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively, in separate incidents in Beed district of Maharashtra, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The accused are identified as Parmeshwar Jadhav (47), the Talathi or Village Revenue Officer of Dahiphal, and Dashrath Devidasrao Gore, the Gram Panchayat Officer (Gram Sevak) of Jirewadi, an official said.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

Jadhav had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant to process legal heir entries on the 7/12 land extract. He was nabbed while accepting the "advance payment" of Rs 9,000.

He had joined the revenue department just six months ago following his retirement from the armed forces.

Gore was nabbed for allegedly accepting Rs 500 in Parli Vaijnath for approving a bill for the skilled construction work of an irrigation well, officials said, adding that the process to lodge complaints with respective police stations is underway.