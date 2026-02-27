Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane

A security supervisor in Thane has been arrested for demanding and accepting bribes from security guards, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points A security supervisor in Thane was arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from security guards.

The supervisor demanded money to ensure smooth functioning of the guards' duties, including assigning duty points and clearing salaries.

The supervisor threatened guards with transfers to inconvenient locations or job removal if they didn't pay the bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the supervisor red-handed accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

A 46-year-old supervisor with Security Guard Board for Mumbai and Thane was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Security supervisor Nilesh Tukaram Badhe was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,900 at the MSEB Colony in Vashi, said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke.

"The complainant, a 36-year-old security guard, approached us stating that Badhe was demanding money to ensure smooth functioning of his duties. As a supervisor at MSEDCL Koparkhairane, Badhe was responsible for assigning duty points, recording attendance, and clearing monthly salaries," Sonke said.

Badhe had been demanding a monthly pay out of Rs 100 from the guards, the Deputy SP said.

"The total outstanding amount for the complainant and two of his colleagues came to Rs 1,900. Badhe allegedly threatened that if the money was not paid, the guards would be transferred to inconvenient locations or removed from their current jobs and put on waiting list," Sonke added.

Reluctant to pay the bribe, the guard filed a formal complaint on February 27, following which a trap was laid after completion of verification, Sonke said.

The ACB has seized the mobile phone of the accused for further examination and initiated a search of his residence in Shirwane Village, Nerul, he added.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Vashi police station and Badhe was taken into custody, the official said.