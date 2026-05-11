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Delhi Police Arrests Six Gang Operatives, Recovering Illegal Arms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 16:05 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended six gang operatives connected to the Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang, seizing a significant cache of illegal firearms and ammunition, disrupting planned attacks and gang activities in Delhi.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested six operatives linked to the Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang.
  • Police recovered 10 illegal firearms, including a rifle, and 81 live cartridges.
  • The accused were planning attacks against rival gang members in the trans-Yamuna region.
  • The gang is allegedly involved in murders, extortion, and illegal betting across Delhi.
  • Rashid Cablewala is believed to be operating from Dubai, while Hashim Baba is in Tihar Jail.

The Delhi Police has arrested six operatives and sharpshooters allegedly linked with the Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang and recovered 10 illegal firearms, including a rifle, and 81 live cartridges from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Faiz Qureshi (26), Maaz (24), Nawajish (32), Affak (24), Imran alias Teli (39) and Arshad alias Chota (25), all residents of northeast Delhi, he said.

 

Gang's Activities and Modus Operandi

According to police, the accused were active members and henchmen of the gang operating in the trans-Yamuna region, and were allegedly planning attacks against rival gang members.

"A team of the crime branch was conducting surveillance on active gangs and wanted criminals when it received information on May 6 that several associates of Rashid Cablewala and Hashim Baba had gathered at a club on Pusa Road in central Delhi," a senior police officer said.

A police team kept surveillance outside the premises as the club was heavily crowded and apprehended four suspects when they came outside around 4 am, the officer said.

Recovery of Illegal Weapons

During a search, police recovered four sophisticated pistols, including two Italy-made Beretta pistols, and 32 live cartridges from their car.

"Subsequently, based on sustained interrogation and follow-up raids, two more gang operatives were arrested and additional illegal weapons were recovered," he said.

The total recovery includes nine pistols of .30 and .32 calibre with 77 live cartridges, and one .312-bore rifle along with four cartridges, police said.

Gang's Connection to Fugitive Gangster

According to investigators, the accused were in direct contact with fugitive gangster Rashid Cablewala through a web application and were allegedly involved in extortion, illegal betting and gang-related activities.

Police said Rashid Cablewala, a close associate of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, is believed to be operating from Dubai, while the latter is lodged in Tihar Jail.

The gang is allegedly linked in several murders, extortion bids and firing incidents across Delhi in recent years, including the murders of businessmen Nadir Shah and Sunil Jain.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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