Delhi Police Crackdown Nets Seven Arrests in Arms and Betting Ring

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms and betting racket, arresting seven individuals and seizing a significant amount of weapons, cash, and assets in a major crackdown.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested seven individuals involved in an illegal arms supply and betting racket.

The operation led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, gold, silver, and luxury wristwatches.

A bulletproof SUV and other vehicles used for betting operations were impounded by the police.

Separate arrests were made in the Bawana area related to the illegal trade of country-made firearms.

Cases have been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the illegal network.

Delhi Police arrested seven people in its crackdown against illegal arms supply and betting racket, seizing property worth crores, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, on March 19, an accused, Amit (37) was arrested in Tajpur Kalan with a firearm and cartridges.

"His interrogation led to the arrest of the mastermind, Pardeep Kumar alias Neetu (37), a bad character of the area with multiple criminal cases registered against him. His associates Sahil (26) and Vikash (25) were also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

A search of the premises revealed a cache of weapons, including a shotgun, two illegal pistols, a revolver, and 22 live cartridges of various calibres. Police also recovered Rs 19.78 lakh in cash, 916 grams of gold, 940 grams of silver, and 13 luxury wristwatches.

Additionally, an SUV fitted with bulletproof shielding was impounded, along with another vehicle and multiple electronic devices allegedly used for betting operations, the officer said.

Arrests in Bawana Arms Trade

In a separate operation, three others, Ravi Singh (29), Md Sahil (25) and Md Akram alias Sahil (22), were arrested in connection with illegal arms trade in the Bawana area.

"Two suspects were arrested on the spot after their motorcycle slipped while attempting to flee. Another accused was arrested later during follow-up raids," police said.

They were allegedly involved in procuring and supplying country-made firearms. The accused used motorcycles and isolated locations to carry out transactions.

Police said several country-made pistols, revolvers, magazines and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, and a motorcycle used in the crime was impounded.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act at Alipur and Narela Industrial Area police stations, and further investigation is underway, police said.