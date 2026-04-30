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Interstate Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Five Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 20:09 IST

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate illegal arms supply network, arresting five individuals and seizing a cache of firearms intended for use by notorious gangs in extortion and land-grabbing activities.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate illegal arms supply network linked to the Gogi and Dinesh Kalra gangs.
  • Five individuals were arrested, including a financier and a key arms supplier.
  • Seventeen firearms, including Glock and Beretta pistols, and over 100 cartridges were seized.
  • The accused were procuring weapons to strengthen gang dominance and engage in extortion.
  • Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details of the illegal arms network.

Delhi police have busted an interstate illegal arms supply network linked to two notorious gangs, with five persons arrested, and 17 firearms and over 100 cartridges seized, an official said on Thursday.

Key Arrests in Delhi Arms Network Case

The accused include Rahul Mathur alias Dogra, working as a financier, Surender alias Kala, a key arms supplier, and three of their associates. Another supplier, Iqbal (65), was apprehended from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

 

The supply network is linked to the Gogi and Dinesh Kalra gangs, they said.

Operation Details and Weapon Seizure

The operation was carried out after developing intelligence on illegal arms supply chains operating in Delhi and neighbouring states. Rahul was first apprehended while attempting to flee in an SUV, and four weapons were recovered from his possession.

Subsequent arrests led to the recovery of additional firearms from other accused.

Investigation Uncovers Supply Chain

Police said Surender Kala, already lodged in jail in an Arms Act case, was formally arrested in the case and revealed details of the supply chain. Based on his inputs, raids were conducted in Hapur, leading to the arrest of Iqbal and the recovery of more weapons.

The seized arms include a Glock 9 mm pistol, an Italian-made Beretta, and a Turkish-made Zoraki pistol, among others, along with 106 live cartridges and two SUVs.

Gang Rivalry and Extortion Motives

Investigators said the accused were procuring weapons to strengthen gang dominance amid rivalries and were also involved in extortion and land-grabbing activities. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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