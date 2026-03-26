Rohit Chaudhary Gang Member Arrested in Delhi with Arms Cache

Delhi Police have arrested a member of the notorious Rohit Chaudhary gang and seized a cache of illegal firearms, disrupting potential criminal activities in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Pardeep Gulati, a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, based on a tip-off.

Police recovered four firearms and 22 live cartridges from Gulati's residence.

Gulati was allegedly storing the weapons for use in extortion and violent offences.

Gulati admitted to being an associate of Arvind Gupta and receiving the weapons for safekeeping.

An investigation is underway to uncover further details about the gang's activities and weapon supply chain.

Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang with a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Pardeep Gulati, a resident of Kalkaji, was arrested based on a tip-off about his gang activities, he said.

Police said the accused was allegedly storing weapons at his residence on behalf of another gang member for use in serious crimes, including extortion and violent offences.

Four firearms -- three semi-automatic pistols and one country-made pistol -- along with 22 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding that the weapons were kept in a bag.

"The operation was carried out after surveillance and verification of inputs regarding illegal arms supply and planned criminal activities linked to the gang," the officer added.

Investigation and Gang Connections

During interrogation, Gulati revealed that he was a close associate of Arvind Gupta alias Disilva, an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, and received the weapons around a month ago for safekeeping.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.