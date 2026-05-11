Delhi Police Nab Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala Gang Members

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended six operatives and shooters connected to the notorious Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang, disrupting organised crime activities in the capital.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested six operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.

The arrests were made by a Crime Branch team during an operation in Delhi.

The accused are allegedly involved in organised criminal activities.

Those arrested are active members and shooters of the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.

The Delhi Police has arrested six active operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang, an official said on Monday.

Crime Branch Operation Nabs Gang Members

The arrests were made by a Crime Branch team during an operation here, he said.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in organised criminal activities and active members and shooters of the infamous Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.

Further details regarding the operation are awaited.