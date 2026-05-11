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Delhi Police Nab Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala Gang Members

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 13:51 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended six operatives and shooters connected to the notorious Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang, disrupting organised crime activities in the capital.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested six operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.
  • The arrests were made by a Crime Branch team during an operation in Delhi.
  • The accused are allegedly involved in organised criminal activities.
  • Those arrested are active members and shooters of the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.

The Delhi Police has arrested six active operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang, an official said on Monday.

Crime Branch Operation Nabs Gang Members

The arrests were made by a Crime Branch team during an operation here, he said.

 

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in organised criminal activities and active members and shooters of the infamous Hashim Baba-Rashid Cablewala gang.

Further details regarding the operation are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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