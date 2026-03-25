Two Sharpshooters with Gang Links Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended two alleged sharpshooters connected to the notorious Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, seizing illegal firearms and ammunition and disrupting potential criminal activity in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two alleged sharpshooters, Satender and Tarun, linked to the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang.

The arrest occurred in the Narela Industrial Area following a tip-off regarding armed gang members.

Police recovered five illegal firearms and ammunition from the suspects, preventing a potential major crime.

Both Satender and Tarun have prior criminal records, including charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and Arms Act violations.

The suspects confessed to procuring the weapons from Haryana under the instruction of gang handlers and were awaiting further directions for their use.

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged sharpshooters linked to the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang and recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Satender (28) and Tarun alias Tori (30), were apprehended on Monday.

"Acting on tip-off about the movement of armed gang members, a police team laid a trap in the Narela Industrial Area and intercepted the duo," a senior police officer said.

During the operation, officers recovered five illegal firearms, including two .32 bore pistols, one 9 mm pistol and two country-made weapons, along with eight live cartridges.

Police said both accused are active members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang and were allegedly planning to execute a major crime in outernorth Delhi.

Accused Have Lengthy Criminal Records

Satender has been previously involved in multiple criminal cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tarun, a bad character of Bawana police station, has a history of cases related to robbery, theft and Arms Act violation.

"Tarun had been associated with the gang since 2017, and was earlier arrested by the special cell in 2020 following an exchange of fire," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had procured the weapons from Haryana on instructions of gang handlers and were awaiting further directions.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.