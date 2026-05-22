HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Arrest Gangster, Seize Illegal Arms

Rajasthan Police Arrest Gangster, Seize Illegal Arms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 20:04 IST

Rajasthan police have arrested a notorious gangster, Vinod Pathaina, and seized a cache of illegal arms and ammunition, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan police arrested seven individuals, including alleged gangster Vinod Pathaina, in Bharatpur.
  • Police seized illegal arms, ammunition, and a bulletproof jacket during the raid.
  • Vinod Pathaina has over two dozen criminal cases registered against him in multiple states.
  • Accused were staying at a hotel without proper registration, raising suspicion.
  • WhatsApp chats revealed extortion attempts and illegal monetary demands made by the accused.

Rajasthan police have arrested seven persons, including alleged gangster Vinod Pathaina, and seized illegal arms, ammunition, and a bulletproof jacket from their possession in Bharatpur district, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a raid at a hotel under the Mathura Gate police station area, where the accused were allegedly staying without making entries in the guest register.

 

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

SP Dharmendra Yadav said police received a tip-off on Thursday that Vinod Pathaina and six to seven armed associates were staying at Unnati Hotel without official registration.

Acting on the information, a police team raided room number 101 of the hotel and found seven persons staying there without registration records.

During the search, police recovered from the main accused one illegal .32 bore pistol, a country-made .315 bore firearm, five .32 bore cartridges, seven 7.65 mm cartridges, a sword, a Hyundai Creta vehicle, a bulletproof jacket, and disputed land-related documents.

Accused and Their Involvement

Police also recovered a country-made firearm and cartridges from co-accused Keshav, while two motorcycles allegedly used in criminal activities were seized from accused Gangaram and Ghanshyam.

The arrested accused were identified as Vinod Pathaina alias Pehalwan (45), Keshav (46), Gangaram (51), Hakim (54), Jitendra (26), Ghanshyam (55), and Ashok (59).

Gangster's Criminal History

The SP said that Vinod Pathaina is a habitual offender with more than two dozen criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, and illegal land occupation.

Evidence of Extortion

During examination of the accused's mobile phone, police allegedly found WhatsApp chats and voice call records indicating extortion attempts and illegal monetary demands made to certain individuals.

A case was registered against all the accused on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan Police Nab Two Linked To Organised Crime
Rajasthan Police Nab Two Linked To Organised Crime
Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
Delhi Police Crackdown Nets Seven Arrests in Arms and Betting Ring
Delhi Police Crackdown Nets Seven Arrests in Arms and Betting Ring
Rajasthan Police Bust Cross-Border Smuggling Operation
Rajasthan Police Bust Cross-Border Smuggling Operation
Delhi Police Nab Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Encounter in Rohini
Delhi Police Nab Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Encounter in Rohini

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid Fish Death Crisis1:36

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO